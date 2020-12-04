ST. LOUIS - Barry Lee Barnes, 69, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born June 12, 1951, in Sedalia, a son of the late James L. and Mary (Van Auken) Barnes. On May 11, 1990, he was married to Donna Marie Mattingly.

Barry was a 1969 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended State Fair Community College. He served his country honorably in the Army National Guard from 1971-1977. He was a quality engineer for Rival Manufacturing and Midwest Metal Crafting in Windsor, from where he retired in 2016.

He was involved in Boy Scouts Troop 54, held state office positions for many years and also served on the Eagle Board. He loved to hunt and fish and was past chairman of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Sedalia Chapter.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Barnes, of Sedalia; a son: James Christopher Barnes (Kim), of Peoria, IL; two step-sons: Terry Eugene Fiedler Jr. (Mary), of Sweet Springs, and Christopher Michael Fiedler (Catherine), of Sedalia; a brother, Jeffrey Barnes (Becky), of Marshall; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Schmidt, of Waukee, IA.

There will be no formal service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.

