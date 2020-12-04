1/
Barry Lee Barnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. LOUIS - Barry Lee Barnes, 69, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born June 12, 1951, in Sedalia, a son of the late James L. and Mary (Van Auken) Barnes. On May 11, 1990, he was married to Donna Marie Mattingly.
Barry was a 1969 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended State Fair Community College. He served his country honorably in the Army National Guard from 1971-1977. He was a quality engineer for Rival Manufacturing and Midwest Metal Crafting in Windsor, from where he retired in 2016.
He was involved in Boy Scouts Troop 54, held state office positions for many years and also served on the Eagle Board. He loved to hunt and fish and was past chairman of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Sedalia Chapter.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Barnes, of Sedalia; a son: James Christopher Barnes (Kim), of Peoria, IL; two step-sons: Terry Eugene Fiedler Jr. (Mary), of Sweet Springs, and Christopher Michael Fiedler (Catherine), of Sedalia; a brother, Jeffrey Barnes (Becky), of Marshall; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Schmidt, of Waukee, IA.
There will be no formal service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved