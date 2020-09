SEDALIA - Beatrice Mae Curtiss, 89. of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Parkview Christian Church.A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia.A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.