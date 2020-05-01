Berna Dean "Bernie" Lamm
1928 - 2020
SEDALIA - Berna Dean "Bernie" Lamm, 91, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.
She was born October 28, 1928, in Sedalia, a daughter of the late Leonard and Leona Greenslate Anderson. On July 22, 1951, in Sedalia, she married Henry Lamm, who preceded her in death on December 28, 2004.
Bernie was devoted to her family and her faith in God. She was very active in her family's life and in her community. She was a Brownie troop leader, Sunday School teacher, an active member of Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church, member of the PTA, the High Point Homemakers Extension Club, Quisenberry Hustlers 4-H Club leader, delivered for Meals on Wheels, member of the Headwaters Keyboard Association, Piano Pals and the Helen G. Steele Music Club.
She loved to play piano and did so very well. She played at the Scott Joplin Festival under the tent, for residents of some local nursing homes, and in the window of McLaughlin Brothers Furniture during holidays in her later life.
She is survived by two daughters, Roberta Lee Smith (Rick) of Osage Beach and Laura Rose Powell (Rick) of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Brad and Derek Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Gage and Finleigh Smith. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Iuchs, and a grandson, Colten Powell.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Anne Meredith Kyle officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Children's Therapy Center, or Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
