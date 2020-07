Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Bernard David "Nardy" Alexander, 63, of Sedalia, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rest Haven Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Alexander-May Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Alexander-May Funeral Home.

