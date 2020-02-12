Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Theodore "Ted" Twenter. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home 1397 W Ashley Rd Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-3381 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church Pilot Grove , MO View Map Rosary 5:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church Pilot Grove , MO View Map Funeral service 9:45 AM St. John's Catholic Church Clear Creek , MO View Map Burial Following Services St. Johns Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard Theodore (Ted) Twenter passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was surrounded by his family who loved him very much.

Ted was born on September 3, 1955, to Earl and Gertrude (Seifner) Twenter. He grew up in the Pilot Grove/Clear Creek area and graduated from Pilot Grove High School in 1974. Ted attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri, and graduated from Kansas Newman College in Wichita, Kansas, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business.

Ted married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Marcia (Bergman) Twenter, on October 27, 1984. They were blessed with two sons, Alexander and Anderson Twenter, who were his pride and joy.

Ted's love of the outdoors was evident by the time he spent on their farm outside of Pilot Grove. He liked nothing better than to spend the day working with his sons in their cattle and grain farming operation. Ted enjoyed spending time with his family. They were his top priority.

Ted was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing all sports, especially golf. He enjoyed watching his sons sporting events and was a loyal Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. One of his last favorite days was watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with his wife and sons. Ted was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove and active in many community activities.

Ted was known for his quick wit and fun-loving personality. He fought his tough 12-year battle with cancer the way he lived his life. He never complained, remained positive, kept his fun sense of humor and his strong faith to guide him through. Ted worried more about how his illness affected others than the pain it caused him. He was always appreciative of anyone who gave him support.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Clarence Bergman.

He is survived by his wife Marcia of the home, sons Alexander of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Anderson of Warrensburg, Missouri. He is also survived by his parents Earl and Trudy Twenter, his brother Noel (Carol) Twenter, his sisters, Cheryl (Frank) Reuter, Candy (Randy) Schlotzhauer, Cindy (David) Lang, Chrysa (Terry) Lorenz all of Pilot Grove, and mother-in-law, Ann (Steve) Kempf, of New Franklin, sisters-in-law, Jackie (James) Reuter, of Pilot Grove, Monica (Russ) Schiltz, of Lake St Louis and 16 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Bernard Theodore (Ted) Twenter will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 9:45 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Clear Creek with burial immediately following at St. Johns Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove from 5 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be said at 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 13, 2020

