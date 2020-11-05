SEDALIA - Bernard William "Bernie" Kleoppel, 63, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 5, 1957, in Independence, a son of the late Bernard D. and Wilma F. (Anson) Kleoppel. On December 2, 2000, in Sedalia, he was married to Toni Powers, who survives of the home.

Bernie was a 1975 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. In his younger years, he worked as a farmhand – a job that he loved. He went to work for Sedalia Implement and then worked as an HVAC technician for 20-plus years. After he retired in 2018, he went back to what he loved and worked for Green Hill Farms until eight weeks before his passing.

He loved hunting and fishing. He equally loved cooking meals of bbq and crappie for family and friends. He also enjoyed racing, gardening and painting tractors. He took pride in everything he did. Bernie will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and was proud of his family.

In addition to his wife, Toni, he is survived by five children: Amanda "Mandy" Lutz (Barry), of Boonville, Benjamin Kleoppel (Andrea), of Cottage Grove, MN, Aaron Hubach (Zachary), of Boonville, Jordan Hayes (Desiree), of Kansas City, MO, and Cassidy Boehm (Carter), of Syracuse; a sister, Mary Westerdale (Dave), of Monroe, MI; 12 grandchildren: Laurel, Grace, Benjamin, Bridgette, Laney, Landon, Telemachus, Lucy, Charlee, Grady, Atlas and William; two great-grandchildren: Saphira and Rylan; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard D. Kleoppel and Thomas E. Kleoppel.

Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 4:45 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

