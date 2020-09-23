1/1
Bessie Sue Meek
SEDALIA - Bessie Sue Meek, 76, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home in Sedalia.
She was born on April 16, 1944, in Sweet Springs, MO, the daughter of Alfred Rhodus and Novella (Charles) Rhodus, who preceded her in death.
On August 13, 1966, in Houstonia, MO, she was united in marriage to Marvin Lester Meek, who preceded her in death on October 31, 2017.
Bessie worked for International Shoes and Lamy's Manufacturing in Sedalia. She enjoyed going hunting and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Griffith (Ron) of Lincoln and Julie Meek of Warrensburg; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrel Rhodus (Diane) of Sedalia.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny Rhodus.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Donnie Hayworth officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville.
Honorary bearers will be Jennifer Griffith, Alex Griffith, Hailey Sanders, Alysa Kincaid.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
