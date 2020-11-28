SEDALIA - Beth Palmer, 94, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

She was born November 22, 1926, in Green Ridge, daughter of Forrest and Gertrude (Calvert) Helman.

On August 9, 1946, at First United Methodist Church in Sedalia, she was married to Eldo Lee Palmer, who preceded her in death on January 11, 2013.

Beth went to Fair View School, a one-room country grade school on the southwest corner of the family farm, until seventh grade and then graduated from Green Ridge High School. She attended business college in Sedalia and worked at the Trust Building. She was a stay-at-home mom until her kids were grown and then worked as the secretary to the Dean of Vo-Tech Education at State Fair Community College for seventeen years, retiring in 1988. She was a Red Cross Volunteer at Bothwell Regional Health Center for several years.

Beth was a room mother, supported her sons in Boy Scouts, a Girl Scout leader for Peggy, and a 4-H leader. She enjoyed reading, playing dominos, sewing, cooking and flowers. The family took many trips to the lake for fishing, boating and skiing. She couldn't swim or ski, but she was good at giving instructions. The family enjoyed many camping trips when the kids were young, and later in life she and Eldo loved to travel, wintering in Texas for nine years. She and Eldo enjoyed their monthly potluck dinners with the Heerens, Cecils and Gibsons, followed by an evening of playing bridge. Beth was very family-oriented and loved spending time with them.

Beth was an active member of First United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Bruce Palmer (Patricia), of Green Ridge, Tom Palmer, of Sedalia; a daughter, Peggy Williams, of Sedalia; three granddaughters, Kim Buescher, Jessica Crecelius (Cory), and Haley Klassing (Ryan); four great-grandchildren, Bryce Paxton, Aiden Palmer, Adelyn Crecelius and Emerson Crecelius; a nephew, John Hausam; and her private nurse, Julie.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Helman and Mary Ella Hausam; and son-in-law, Jack Williams.

A private service will be held.

Casket bearers will be Cory Crecelius, Ryan Klassing, Jessica Crecelius, Haley Klassing, Bob Lamm and Kim Buescher.

Honorary bearers will be Bryce Paxton and Aiden Palmer.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be no formal visitation, however, friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to McKee Chapel Cemetery Association.

