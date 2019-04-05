Obituary Print Betty Ann Eller | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Betty Ann Eller, 79, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1939, in Hanford, CA, the daughter of Newton Thomas and Minnie Ella (Perkins) Cox, who preceded her in death.

On November 29, 1957, in Stratford, CA, she was united in marriage to James Eller, who preceded her in death on April 29, 2014.

Betty was a photographer by trade and worked for Dave Rantz Photography. She graduated from the Lemoore High School in Lemoore, CA, and had the privilege of serving two terms on the Hanford School Board. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include three sons, Mike Eller of Chiloquin, OR, Mark Eller and Chris Eller both of Sedalia; a daughter, Tracey Harrison of Sedalia; three sisters, Gwen Wilde of Houston, TX, Fran Nichols of Honolulu, HI, and Thresea Cavanaugh of Fargo, ND; two grandchildren, Beth and Donnie Harrison of Sedalia; and a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Harrison.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sedalia, MO, with Bishop Anthony Beard officiating.

A private interment will take place at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Fund in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-4732 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 6, 2019

