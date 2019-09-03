Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (Haney) Forster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean (Haney) Forster was born on June 6, 1930, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Robert and Amelia Haney. She passed away on August 27, 2019, at New Mark Care Center in Nashua, Missouri.

She was the third of four sisters: Rosemary, Mildred, Betty and Margaurite. Betty graduated from Smith-Cotton High in Sedalia in 1948.

Betty is survived by six of her children, Ann Holwick, Matt Forster (Cindy), Andy Forster, Alex Forster, Bridget Moody and Ted Forster as well as sixteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters and two of her children, Paul Forster and Jennifer Porter.

Services for Betty will be at St. Therese Catholic Church on Highway 9 in Parkville, MO, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:30 a.m. A private inurnment will be scheduled at a later date.

Mom loved animals, so in lieu of flowers, we would like to suggest donations be made in her name to Wayside Waifs or KC Pet Project. She would love that! Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 4, 2019

