LINCOLN - Betty Jean Sheley, 84, of Lincoln, formerly of Sedalia, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Lincoln Community Nursing Home.

She was born June 16, 1935, in Sedalia, a daughter of the late Ora Lee and Ola Mae (Smith) Stroup.

She was raised and educated in Sedalia. She worked at Toastmasters in Boonville until she retired. Her life centered around her family and was known for her quick wit. She enjoyed singing and needlepoint. She was a long-time Pentecostal.

Surviving are a son, Gene Hudson, of Sedalia; brother, Larry Joe Stroup, and his wife Alice, of Springfield; and sister, Deborah Stroup Cook, and her husband David, of Lincoln.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lee Hudson; her grandparents; and three siblings, Robert Lee Stroup, Linda Mae Gloth and Gary Wayne Stroup Sr.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

