Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Weller. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Betty Jean Weller, 91, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1927, in Beaman, MO, a daughter of James Ethan and Bessie L. (Shumate) Closser.

Betty was a member of New Life Open Bible Church in Sedalia. She worked Garst's Drive-In for over 10 years. Later she worked as a seamstress for J.A. Lamy Manufacturing for over 20 years. Betty enjoyed bowling, baking and crocheting where she crocheted an Afghan for every grandchild she had.

Survivors include four children, Gene Weller and his wife Gail, Lena Curry and her husband Donnie, Millie Harms and her husband Stan and James Weller and his wife Janet all of Sedalia; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy Evans and Lynda Wilson; three brothers, James Closser Jr., George Closser and Ellis Closser; one sister, Nellie Ward; two great-grandchildren, Lynda Evans and Landen May.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at New Life Open Bible Church in Sedalia, with Pastor Ed Spencer officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Casket bearers will be Luke Harms, Jerod Harms, Joshua Harms, Roy Wilson Jr., Casey Curry and Larry Evans. Honorary bearers will be Misty Bolds and Tabbatha May.

Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Prader – Willi Syndrome. SEDALIA - Betty Jean Weller, 91, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home.She was born July 27, 1927, in Beaman, MO, a daughter of James Ethan and Bessie L. (Shumate) Closser.Betty was a member of New Life Open Bible Church in Sedalia. She worked Garst's Drive-In for over 10 years. Later she worked as a seamstress for J.A. Lamy Manufacturing for over 20 years. Betty enjoyed bowling, baking and crocheting where she crocheted an Afghan for every grandchild she had.Survivors include four children, Gene Weller and his wife Gail, Lena Curry and her husband Donnie, Millie Harms and her husband Stan and James Weller and his wife Janet all of Sedalia; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.In addition to both of her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy Evans and Lynda Wilson; three brothers, James Closser Jr., George Closser and Ellis Closser; one sister, Nellie Ward; two great-grandchildren, Lynda Evans and Landen May.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at New Life Open Bible Church in Sedalia, with Pastor Ed Spencer officiating.Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.Casket bearers will be Luke Harms, Jerod Harms, Joshua Harms, Roy Wilson Jr., Casey Curry and Larry Evans. Honorary bearers will be Misty Bolds and Tabbatha May.Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery.Memorial contributions are suggested to Prader – Willi Syndrome. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close