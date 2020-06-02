Betty June Walthall
LINCOLN - Betty June Walthall, 88, of Warsaw, passed away early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, in Lincoln.
She was born May 29, 1932, near Edwards, MO, the daughter of Elmer and Gorda (Waisner) Drennon.
June graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to her grade school sweetheart, Larry Walthall, on September 15, 1951, in Warsaw.
They made their home in Warsaw. June worked at the Community Bank, later known as UMB, retiring after 43 years of service as a loan officer in 1996.
She was a member and very active in the First United Methodist Church of Warsaw and a charter member of the Benton County Cancer Fund, the Benton County Historical Society and Shawnee Bend Ladies Golf League.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Don Drennon and three sisters, LuElla Ingram, Katheryn Bell, and Helen Ozbolt.
Surviving is her devoted husband of 68 years, Larry, of the home, many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other family and a community of friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Warsaw from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be required. Due to limited seating, the funeral service at noon will be attended by family and live-streamed on YouTube. Graveside services will follow at Riverside Cemetery which is open to the public.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or Benton County Cancer Fund in care of the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, MO.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
