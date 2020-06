Or Copy this URL to Share

SLATER - Betty L. Moore, 92, of Gilliam, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Slater United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Gilliam Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

