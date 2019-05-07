Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. (Nichols) Wear. View Sign Service Information Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home 1941 Hwy 63 Jefferson City , MO 65109 (573)-893-5251 Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERSON CITY - Betty L. (Nichols) Wear, 86, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City with her daughter, Janet, and son-in-law, Keith, at her bedside.

She was born February 3, 1933, in Longwood, MO, the daughter of Robert William and Pearl (Younger) Nichols. She was the youngest of seven children.

A 1950 graduate of Houstonia High School, Betty attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg.

She worked at Taylor Wagner CPA firm in Sedalia where she met her future husband, Clayton.

Betty married Clayton Edward Wear on June 12, 1954, in Clinton, MO. He passed away on May 2, 2008.

Betty was a devoted mother of three children. She was a stay at home mom and very involved in her children's activities, serving as a homeroom mother and as a leader for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a former member of the Cosmopolitan Junior Women's Club and the Sedalia Noonday Optimist Club. At the age of 55, she became a real estate agent and worked for several different agencies until she was 80. She loved selling real estate and helping people. As one of the most respected realtors in Sedalia, she received the Sedalia Democrat's Reader's Choice Award for Best Realtor.

Her most beloved role was as grandmother. She held Camp Grandma each summer. Betty enjoyed buying her grandchildren matching outfits, taking them to the Missouri State Fair, to play mini-golf, ride go-karts, and play board games. And, she played with them endless hours of Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Duck Hunt.

Betty was an active and long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia where she had been a Bible School and Sunday School teacher for many years.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Wear-Enloe (Keith Enloe), Jefferson City; her son, Kyle Wear (fiancée, Mary Ann Caraboolad), Macedonia, OH; seven grandchildren, Hannah (Ben) Nordhues, Natalie (Michael) Cleveland, Hillary (Greg) Arnold, Madison (Justin) Lancina, Clay Wear, Lauren Wear, Matthew Wear; and four great-grandchildren, Presley Cleveland, Kylie Cleveland, Charli Cleveland, and Lily Nordhues.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton; a son, Gregg Edward Wear; and all six siblings, Robert Nichols Jr., Roy Nichols, J.D. Nichols, J.O Nichols, Mildred Werneke and Kenneth Nichols.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia with Dr. Don Satterwhite officiating.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, with Dr. Doyle Sager officiating.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1015 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 65301.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, Jefferson City, is in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the JEFFERSON CITY - Betty L. (Nichols) Wear, 86, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City with her daughter, Janet, and son-in-law, Keith, at her bedside.She was born February 3, 1933, in Longwood, MO, the daughter of Robert William and Pearl (Younger) Nichols. She was the youngest of seven children.A 1950 graduate of Houstonia High School, Betty attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg.She worked at Taylor Wagner CPA firm in Sedalia where she met her future husband, Clayton.Betty married Clayton Edward Wear on June 12, 1954, in Clinton, MO. He passed away on May 2, 2008.Betty was a devoted mother of three children. She was a stay at home mom and very involved in her children's activities, serving as a homeroom mother and as a leader for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a former member of the Cosmopolitan Junior Women's Club and the Sedalia Noonday Optimist Club. At the age of 55, she became a real estate agent and worked for several different agencies until she was 80. She loved selling real estate and helping people. As one of the most respected realtors in Sedalia, she received the Sedalia Democrat's Reader's Choice Award for Best Realtor.Her most beloved role was as grandmother. She held Camp Grandma each summer. Betty enjoyed buying her grandchildren matching outfits, taking them to the Missouri State Fair, to play mini-golf, ride go-karts, and play board games. And, she played with them endless hours of Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Duck Hunt.Betty was an active and long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia where she had been a Bible School and Sunday School teacher for many years.Survivors include her daughter, Janet Wear-Enloe (Keith Enloe), Jefferson City; her son, Kyle Wear (fiancée, Mary Ann Caraboolad), Macedonia, OH; seven grandchildren, Hannah (Ben) Nordhues, Natalie (Michael) Cleveland, Hillary (Greg) Arnold, Madison (Justin) Lancina, Clay Wear, Lauren Wear, Matthew Wear; and four great-grandchildren, Presley Cleveland, Kylie Cleveland, Charli Cleveland, and Lily Nordhues.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton; a son, Gregg Edward Wear; and all six siblings, Robert Nichols Jr., Roy Nichols, J.D. Nichols, J.O Nichols, Mildred Werneke and Kenneth Nichols.Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia with Dr. Don Satterwhite officiating.Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, with Dr. Doyle Sager officiating.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1015 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 65301.Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, Jefferson City, is in charge of the arrangements.Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close