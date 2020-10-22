CONCORDIA - Betty Lee Brandt, 89, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sweet Springs with Pastor Alan Mueller officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Sweet Springs. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing will be observed at all events. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born November 14, 1930, in Corder, she was the daughter of the late Otto W. Reith and Clara Dohrman Reith. Betty lived in the rural Sweet Springs area most of her life and was a graduate of Concordia High School. On April 9, 1950, she married Raymond Brandt who preceded her in death on February 23, 1994. Betty lived and worked on the family farm for 46 years and was a homemaker for her family. She served as a 4-H leader and R-1 Community Club teacher. Betty was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she served in various capacities. She was chairman of the ladies for 19 years, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, as well as being an altar guild and Priscilla guild member.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Brandt (Janet) and Robert Brandt (Karen), all of rural La Monte, MO; five grandchildren: Kelly Brandt, Steve Brandt (Alyssa), Sarah DeBray (Blake), Christopher Brandt (Ashley), and Kathleen Brandt; seven great-grandchildren: Hagen Brandt, Rylee Brandt, Owen DeBray, Callahan Brandt, George-Ann Brandt, Adrianna DeBray and Parker Brandt; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Gail Brandt; and two sisters, Eunice Luebbert and Helen Dittmer.