Betty Lou (Stone) Manley
DETROIT, Mich. - Betty Lou Stone Manley, 91, of Detroit, MI, formerly of Sedalia, MO, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was born April 27, 1929 to Clarence and Louva Champlin in Des Moines, Iowa.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband Stanely Stone of 39 years, husband, Edward Manley of 19 years, brothers Dale and Kenneth, grandsons Chris and Bill Manley, and great-granddaughter Audrey Davidson.
Chas. Verheyden Inc., 28499 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI, is handling arrangements with internment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
