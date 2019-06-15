Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Rehmer. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

TIPTON - Betty Lou Rehmer, 87, of Sedalia, formerly of Otterville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Tipton Oak Manor.

She was born October 29, 1931, in Sedalia, daughter of John and Launa Frances (Cole) Sprinkle.

On February 23, 1952, in Otterville, she married Leo E. Rehmer, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2007.

Betty was primarily a homemaker, but over the years worked as a cook at Otterville School, did babysitting, and worked at Lamy's and Rival. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sedalia. Her life was centered around her family. She loved kids, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and caring person. Betty loved taking care of her Chihuahuas, Beth and Pennie.

Surviving are a daughter, Launa Kay Barnett (Reggie), of Tipton; four grandchildren, Jennifer Stone (Chris), Jason Lange, Justin Lange (April), and Shelby Barnett; ten great-grandchildren, Chelci, Brian, Brad (Katrina), Logan, Cynthia, Drew, Emma, Carollyn, Scott and Blakelee; a brother, Don Sprinkle (Mae); and three sisters, Johnnie Mae Schilb, Patsy Wittman and Wanda Lewis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Sprinkle; and a sister, Dorothy Romig.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Casket bearers will be Brian Brumback, Brad Brumback, Drew Lange, Scottie Lange, Chris Stone and Jason Lange.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

