DENVER, Colo. - Betty Louise Ash passed peacefully into heaven on May 24, 2019, at her daughter's home in Denver, Colorado, at age 91.

She was born Beatrice Louise Sedlak to parents Mary (Schieesel) and Frank Sedlak in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, on December 6, 1927. At a young age, her family moved to Sedalia, Missouri, where Betty graduated from Sacred Heart High School as part of the Pioneer Class of 1945. Betty worked as a Bell telephone operator after high school and held various part-time positions in retail throughout her life, while always being an outstanding homemaker.

Betty married Robert J. (Bob) Ash on February 14, 1950, in Sedalia and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years together. Bob's career took them to many places in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest.

Betty is survived by 2 daughters, Nancy (Kay) Shofner, of Denver, CO, Carol Ash (Joe Egan), of West Lafayette, IN, son-in-law Paul Jansen (Barb Millis), Greenwood, IN. Surviving sisters are Rosemary (Bill) Hodges of Sedalia, MO, and JoAnn Rouchka (Jim) of Raytown, MO. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Jansen, of Greenwood, IN, John Jansen (Shannon), of Greenwood, IN, Julie Wypyszynski (Aaron), of Huntsville, AL, Bobby Egan (Mackenzie), of Indianapolis, IN, Tulley Shofner, of Bethesda, MA, and Elizabeth Egan, of West Lafayette, IN. Four great-grandchildren are Kerrigan Jansen, Cormac Jansen, Walter Wypyszynski, and Evelyn Wypyszynski. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her daughter Mary Anne Jansen, her infant twin sister Mary Anne Sedlak, her infant daughter and son Diane and David Ash, her brother Franklin Sedlak, and her parents.

Betty's life centered around family and faith, being a truly loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Ss Francis and Clare Catholic Church in Greenwood, Indiana, for over 20 years and most recently, a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in West Lafayette, Indiana. Betty and her amazing smile will be missed immensely by family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia, MO. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sedalia, MO. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday with visitation to follow until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .

