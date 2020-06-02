Betty Mae Beaman
SEDALIA - Betty Mae Beaman, 92, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born on September 6, 1927, in Muscatine, IA, the daughter of Robert L. and Gertrude M. (Courson) Moore, who preceded her in death.
On June 4, 1954, in Rock Island, IA, she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" L. Beaman, who preceded her in death.
Bob and Betty owned and operated Beaman Auto Service in Sedalia and a used car lot. They also owned Shop & Swap Flea Market on East 3rd St. for several years. Betty was a life member of both the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 2591 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 642. She was an election judge for 34 years at Washington School and First Baptist Church locations. She made lots of friends at Griff's, Ryan's and Hardee's East where she was known as "Hardee's Grandma." Betty was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include many nieces, nephews and her best friend, Ann Potts of Sedalia.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Richard Parker.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Nick La Strada, Bill Messerli, Kevin Staus, Israel Baeza and Doug Elliott.
Honorary bearers will be the VFW Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 642 Ladies Auxiliary.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
