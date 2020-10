Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Betty Marie Sublett, 86 of Sedalia, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. Arrangements are pending at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.

