SEDALIA - Beulah Mae Ehlers, 86, of Sedalia, MO passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia. She was born on May 11, 1934, in Cole Camp, MO the daughter of Wilbur and Amelia (Weinberg) Brockman, who preceded her in death.

On Nov. 9, 1952 in Sedalia, MO she was united in marriage to Marvin A. Ehlers, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2011.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Beulah was a cook at St. Paul's Lutheran School for many years. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her large family at many family gatherings. Beulah especially loved the holiday seasons and took great joy in making them special for her children and grandchildren through the years.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Smith (Herman Fortman) of Sedalia, Karen Wooster (Matt) of Little Rock, AR, Debra Wenig (Robert) of Green Ridge; a son, Ron Ehlers (Patti) of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Joseph, Adam, Megan, David and Jessica and five great grandchildren, Hunter, Jillian, Ember, Logan, and Graysen.

In addition to her husband Marvin and her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers.

A private family graveside service to be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be no formal visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sedalia in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

