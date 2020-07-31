1/1
Beulah Mae Ehlers
1934-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Beulah Mae Ehlers, 86, of Sedalia, MO passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia. She was born on May 11, 1934, in Cole Camp, MO the daughter of Wilbur and Amelia (Weinberg) Brockman, who preceded her in death.
On Nov. 9, 1952 in Sedalia, MO she was united in marriage to Marvin A. Ehlers, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2011.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Beulah was a cook at St. Paul's Lutheran School for many years. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her large family at many family gatherings. Beulah especially loved the holiday seasons and took great joy in making them special for her children and grandchildren through the years.
Survivors include three daughters, Donna Smith (Herman Fortman) of Sedalia, Karen Wooster (Matt) of Little Rock, AR, Debra Wenig (Robert) of Green Ridge; a son, Ron Ehlers (Patti) of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Joseph, Adam, Megan, David and Jessica and five great grandchildren, Hunter, Jillian, Ember, Logan, and Graysen. 
In addition to her husband Marvin and her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers.
A private family graveside service to be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
There will be no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sedalia in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved