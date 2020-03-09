Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Mae Peoples. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

CHILLICOTHE - Beulah Mae Peoples, 89, of Chillicothe, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at The Baptist Home in Chillicothe.

Born April 6, 1930, in Syracuse, she was the youngest child of George H. and Lelia (Gulick) Peoples.

Beulah's life was dedicated to serving the Lord. She was a lifelong Southern Baptist and was most recently a member of East Sedalia Baptist Church.

Beulah received her education from Southwest Baptist College, Warrensburg State Teachers College, Oklahoma Baptist University and Carver School of Missions and Social Work (now The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary).

She was a teacher at Otterville Public Schools from 1954 to 1956, before becoming the Associate Director of the Woman's Missionary Union for the Tennessee Baptist Convention where she served from 1958 to 1984. She then served as the Director of Mission Ministries and Woman's Missionary Union for the Baptist Convention of New England from 1985 to 1997. Then, until her retirement, she was a Special Assigned Missionary for the North American Mission Board.

She took mission trips to the countries of England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, Canada, Bahamas, Sweden, Korea, Scotland and Wales.

In her spare time, she enjoyed volleyball, tennis, hiking, photography and antiques.

She is survived by three nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Stanley and Carl.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tim

Burial will be in Syracuse Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

