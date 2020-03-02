SEDALIA - Beverly Ann Bottom, 87, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia. She was born on March 4, 1932, in Denver, CO, the daughter of Charles F. and Loreana (Mabry) Wooster, who preceded her in death.

On May 2, 1951, in Otterville, MO, she was united in marriage to Forrest Glenn Bottom, who survives of the home.

She and her husband provided cleaning services for Bothwell Orthopedic Services for 12 years. Beverly enjoyed cleaning homes, flower gardening, and decorating outside. Beverly especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her husband of sixty-eight years, survivors include two children, Rick L. Bottom (Nancy) of Lake City, PA, and Tony Bottom (Mary) of Ocean Springs, MS; one half-brother, Bud Fimple of Raytown, MO; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William "Billy" Wooster and Charles F. Wooster; and a half brother, Emmett Fimple.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Pastor Dan Hankins officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.