Beverly R (Clevenger) Sullivan
Beverly (Clevenger) Sullivan, 83, of rural Green Ridge, Missouri, died Thursday evening, July 9, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia, Mo.
She was born January 10, 1937, near Green Ridge, Mo., the only child of A.B. "Drum" and Alta Fay (Green) Clevenger. After graduating from La Monte High School, she married C.H. "Connie" Sullivan on February 4, 1956, in Green Ridge. They lived on a farm north of Green Ridge and were blessed with three sons: John Robert, Donald Asa, and David Lee.
She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Beverly's hobbies included sewing, crocheting, and taking pictures of old barns. She loved to work in the yard, camping trips with family, and watching NASCAR racing. She was a Cub Scout leader and worked at the Green Ridge Café and the Green Ridge Post Office. She later worked 17 years for Vincent's Clothing in Windsor and Sedalia.
Survivors include 3 sons, John Robert (Ann) Sullivan, Donald Asa Sullivan, and David Lee (Heather) Sullivan, all of Green Ridge, Mo.; 6 grandchildren, Cole Asa Sullivan, Clint William Sullivan, Nicholas Hugh Sullivan, twins Kyleigh Donn Sullivan and Kollin Rhea Sullivan, and Taylor Jacob Sullivan; 2 step-grandchildren, Charlotte Lloyd and Wesley Lloyd; a great-granddaughter, Hannah Sullivan; and a cousin Ola Fay Turner (Larry), Green Ridge, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Connie, of 61 years on June 6, 2017.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Hickory Point Cemetery, rural Green Ridge, Mo., with Rev. Larry Hill officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Those wishing to pay their respects and prefer to social distance may stop by the funeral home from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday before the visitation.
The family suggests contributions to the Hickory Point Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
