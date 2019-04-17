WARRENSBURG - Billie "Frances" Maddux, 87, of Knob Noster, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Clear Fork Cemetery, north of Garden City. Arrangements are under the direction of Williams Funeral Chapel.
