MARSHALL - Billy D. Hutcheson, 64, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2020, in Marshall, MO.

He was born on October 24, 1956, in Kansas City, KS, the son of Wayne Hutcheson and Vera (Cowley) Hutcheson.

On October 3, 1975, in LaGrange, MO, he was united in marriage to Ruth E. Dotson, who resides in the home.

Billy was a 1974 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He enjoyed going to steam engine shows and target shooting with his son, playing pool with his father and woodworking. Billy worked for Maxion Wheels since 1997 where he was a Maintenance Generalist.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his father, Wayne Hutcheson of Sedalia; two children, Agusta Cribelar (Doug) of Kansas City, MO and a son, Dale Hutcheson (Anita) of Sedalia; a brother, Don Hutcheson (Sharon) of Sedalia; and two grandsons, Alex and Ryan Cribelar.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Hutcheson.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

