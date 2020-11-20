SEDALIA - Billy Ray McDowell, 79, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born on August 25, 1941, in Garnett, KS, the son of Clarence McDowell and Grace Jurgensen, who preceded him in death.

On April 15, 2006, in Independence, MO, he was united in marriage to Janet McDowell, who survives of the home.

Bill liked spending time with his family, church family and friends. He enjoyed reading, golfing, and cooking his favorite cajun food. Bill served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps for 23 years. He was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints football fan and enjoyed traveling with his wife.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Randy McDowell (Angie) of Gallatin, TN and Eric Obersteadt (Angel) of Shawnee, KS; two daughters, Kellie McDowell of Destrehan, LA and Robin Huber (Dennis) of Kansas City, MO; three brothers, David McDowell of Baytown, TX, Gail McDowell (Maxine) of Muscatine, IA and Wayne McDowell (Chong) of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters, Ruth Breathing of South Dakota and Rachel Stephenson (Terry) of Amana, IA; eight grandchildren, Kristin Shreeves, Ryan McDowell, Taylor Obersteadt, Bailey Obersteadt, Jacob Huber, Hannah Huber, Amber Sanchez and Megan Sanchez; seven great-grandchildren, Brianna Maique, Gabe Maique, Zachary Chastain, Skyler Shreeves, Lily Shreeves, Ni-ja Sanchez Jason White and Emma; 2 sisters-in-law, Nong McDowell and Sharon McDowell.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Richard McDowell; and one sister, Twila McDowell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church of Nelson, MO.

