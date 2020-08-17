SEDALIA - Blaza "Gus" Hejtmanek, 96, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

He was born on September 2, 1923, in Clarkson, NE, a son of Joseph and Anna (Cerny) Hejtmanek, who preceded him in death.

On May 16, 1950, in Omaha, NE, he was united in marriage to Ardella Hill, who preceded him in death on January 15, 2007.

Blaza was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during World War II. Gus worked at First Baptist Church as the maintenance supervisor for many years. He later worked for Hayes Wheels as material controller and forklift driver retiring in 1991.

Gus was an avid Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan. He enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards, and gardening. After retiring, he took up helping his wife with cutting out pieces for her quilting.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol Pfannenstiel (Tom) of Blue Springs, MO; a son, Chris Hejtmanek (Sharon) of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Matthew Strodtman, Cody Hejtmanek, Kyle Hejtmanek, and Shelly Barnett; a brother, Dennis Hejtmanek of Thornton, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, Danny Hejtmanek; a grandson, Adam Strodtman; two brothers, Emil Hejtmanek and Joseph Hejtmanek; a sister, Elsie Krajicek.

Graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Highland Sacred Gardens with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Strodtman, Cody Hejtmanek, Kyle Hejtmanek, Shelly Barnett, Sharon Hejtmanek, and Tom Pfannenstiel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

