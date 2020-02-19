Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Joe Mehrens Sr.. View Sign Service Information Davis-Miller Funeral Home 119 W. Main Street Warsaw , MO 65338 (660)-547-3327 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Davis-Miller Funeral Home 119 W. Main Street Warsaw , MO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Immanuel Lutheran Church north Lincoln , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - Bobby Joe Mehrens, Sr., age 83, of rural Lincoln, passed away Monday, Feb.17, 2020, at Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, MO. Silent Key N0QLZ.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Sedalia, MO, son of L.K. and Blanche A. (Martin) Mehrens. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, northwest Lincoln. He grew up on the family farm near Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School.

On Jan. 21, 1961 he was united in marriage with Barbara Lea Moeller of St. Louis, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They lived their entire married life and raised their children on their family farm northwest of Lincoln.

Bob was a farmer all his life. In 1973, he was awarded for his excellent contribution to the success for the German IH campaign. He enjoyed camping and had several hobbies: building models and was a ham operator since 1979. Over the years, Bob served on several boards, including the Lincoln School Board, MFA Implement, MFA Oil, Producers Exchange #84, and the Lincoln Community Nursing Home and was also an Elder of his life-long church, Immanuel Lutheran. After retirement, he delivered Meals-on-Wheels for several years and also developed an interest in gardening and he spent many hours gardening with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, brother Johnny and sister-in-law, Judie Gerken. He is survived by his son, Bobby Joe Mehrens Jr. and wife, Dana, of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, June Jordan and husband, Vince, of Marshall, grandson, Alex Mehrens, sister-in-law, Ella Mehrens of Lincoln and brother-in-law, Willard Gerken of Lincoln.

The children will receive family and friends at Davis Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln, Missouri from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, north Lincoln, Missouri.

