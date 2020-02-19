LEE'S SUMMIT - Bobby Joe Summerall, age 86, of Knob Noster, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Lee's Summit Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 3, 1933, in Pickens, South Carolina, the son of Troy Lorenzo and Elizabeth Ann (Addis) Summerall.
On Aug. 8, 1953, he and Sue F. Wood were united in marriage in Pickens.
Bobby is survived by his children, Vicky (Eric) Thomas of Stover, Larry Summerall of Sedalia, Sandra (Douglas) King of Sedalia, JoAnne Michell of Sedalia, and Barbara Payne of Sedalia. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; a son, Danny Summerall; two brothers, Paul and Harvey Summerall; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in La Monte with Brother Charles Brant officiating. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Kurt Minner, Shawn Miller, Bobby David Mitchell, Bobby Summerall, Jayson Fowler, and Cody Fowler.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
