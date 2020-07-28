SEDALIA - Bonnie Frances Fox, 95, of Cole Camp, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia.

She was born on September 13, 1924, on the family farm near Union Star, Missouri, a daughter of Franklin Delmar and Cecelia Maude (Trimble) Veale.

Frances lived in Union Star until moving to Cabool for a short time. She then moved to Fordland, where the family hulled walnuts and raised tomatoes for the canning factory there. When she was a young teenager, the family moved to Dell Junction and raised tomatoes. The family then moved to Whitakerville, where they would have to walk across the bridge to get to school and town. In 1942, she graduated from Warsaw High School. For the next year and a half, she taught school at Shady Grove in the Turkey Creek area.

On December 18, 1943, at St. Louis, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Charles Fredrick Fox. This union was blessed with three boys, Charles Fredrick Jr., Carl Joseph, and Cristin James.

She lived in St. Louis while her husband, Charley, was at Jefferson Barracks, and when he was transferred to Wisconsin, she moved back to Warsaw. She then moved back to St. Louis while Charley attended The College of Mortuary Science and she worked for Stix, Baer, Fuller. After his graduation from college in 1947, they moved to Osceola where they co-owned Hutsler-Fox Funeral Home from 1948 to 1950. They then lived in Bolivar where they co-owned the Fox Station and Grocery with Charley's brother Bill Fox. In 1952, they purchased the movie theater and moved to Cole Camp, where they continued to operate the Fox Theater until its closing in October of 1988. In 1956, she and Charley opened the Tot & Teen Clothing Store in Cole Camp until its closing in the spring of 2006. In September of 1961, she and Charley opened the Fox Funeral Home and 24-Hour Ambulance Service in Cole Camp. Their ambulance service was discontinued in 1982 when the ambulance district was formed.

She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Cole Camp, where she taught adult Sunday school. She enjoyed growing a large garden, canning her vegetables, cooking Sunday dinners for her family, and the Cole Camp Fair. She also loved a good book.

She is survived by her two sons, Charles F. Fox Jr. and his wife, Sheila, and Cristin J. Fox and his wife, Tammy, all of Cole Camp; nine grandchildren, Vincent Fox and his wife Linda, Andra Newsom and her husband Chris, Fred Fox and his wife Reba, Thaney Brockman and her husband Roger, Mary Ellen Davis and her husband Dwane, Levi Fox and his wife Mindy, Dylana Fox, Keygan Fox, and Malachi Fox; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Fox and Kinser Brockman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maude Veale, her husband, Charles Fox, her son, Carl Joseph Fox, her great-grandson, Unser Edward Brockman, two sisters, Alice Cole and Donna Lou Barker, and five brothers, Clayton Veale, Garold Veale, Harold Veale, Dean Veale, and Delbert Veale.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Cole Camp, with Pastor Tanner Wiley and Pastor Jason Veale officiating. Burial will be in Cole Camp Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Cole Camp.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to First United Methodist Church or Cole Camp Cemetery in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

