Bonnie Jean Siegel
CLIFTON CITY - Bonnie Jean Siegel, 83, of Clifton City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
Born September 3, 1936, in Clear Creek, she was the youngest of four children of Edward and Frances (Larm) Knedgen.
Bonnie was a 1954 graduate of Pilot Grove High School.
On February 27, 1957, in Clear Creek, she was united in marriage to Harold Lloyd "Pete" Siegel. This union was blessed with five sons.
Bonnie's life was dedicated to making a home for her husband and children, supporting Pete and the boys as they farmed. Later in life, her life was all about taking care of her grandchildren. She especially loved watching their ballgames.
Bonnie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clifton City, where she served on the Altar Society.
For many years, she and Rosie Lorenz had a cleaning service. Bonnie's favorite hobby was rummage sales. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Harold "Pete" Siegel, of the home; four sons, Mike Siegel, Kip Siegel, Tim Siegel (Virginia), and Stephen (Greta), all of Clifton City; thirteen grandchildren, Zach, Nicole, Amanda, Chris, Andrea, Alex, Aaron, Nick, Kaiti, Dusty, Kristyn, Jordyn and Ryan; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and a brother, Darrell Knedgen (Margie).
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gregory Siegel; a sister, Dorine Mazor; and a brother, Vernon Knedgen.
Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clifton City with Father Phil Kane officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Clifton City.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or CASA in care of the funeral home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
