COLUMBIA - Brandon Tyler McKee, 32, of Fulton, MO, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 28, 1987, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Mark "Andy" McKee of Fulton, MO, and Lisa Dudgeon of St. Petersburg, FL.
Brandon spent his early childhood in Sedalia, MO, later moving to Independence, MO, where he graduated from William Chrisman High School in 2005.
During his youth, he loved playing Little League baseball and Paul Klover soccer. Brandon was a hardcore Raiders fan along with being a fan of the Kansas City Royals. He enjoyed working on cars and cooking. Some of his pastimes included listening to music, going to Rockfest, concerts and getting into mosh pits.
Brandon is survived by his father, Mark "Andy" McKee of Fulton, MO, his mother, Lisa Dudgeon of St. Petersburg, FL, brother, Jordan McKee and beautiful little niece Aryssa McKee of Sedalia, MO, brothers, Alex Dudgeon-Goodell of St. Petersburg, FL, and Tanner Dudgeon-Hottle and of Lenexa, KS; his special grandma, Mary Herndon of Sedalia, MO.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wendell and Martha McKee, an uncle Mitch McKee, step-grandfather Bernard Herndon and great-grandparents Philip and Cledith Pfeiffer.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the chapel.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers include Austin Mullins, Jackson Mullins, Kaleb Reason, Brian Dick, Paul McKee and Stephan Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers include Jake Peek, Petey Sims, Ron Rice, and Herman Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shatterproof Kansas City Chapter in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
