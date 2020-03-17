JEFFERSON CITY - Brenda Kay Turner, 56, of Jefferson City, Mo formerly of Sedalia went to be with our lord on March 14, 2020. She passed away at Capital Regional Medical Center. Brenda was born July 3, 1963, ,at Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, MO to James and Thelma (Sue) Turner.
In her honor a visitation will be held at 2 p.m. and memorial at 3 p.m. Friday March 20, 2020, at Rejoice Freewill Baptist Church at 1900 Chapel Hill Road Columbia, MO 65203. https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/brenda-kay-turner/#.XnAZ5GwDIhI.email
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 18, 2020