Brendan Eisenmenger, age 37, died Nov. 1, 2019. He was born in Sedalia, MO on April 18, 1982, to John and Susan Wehrle Eisenmenger. He was a 2001 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and went on to earn his B.S. in Education from Missouri State University in Springfield, his M.S. in Education from the University of Missouri in Columbia, and his Specialist in Administration from William Woods College in Fulton.

His entire professional career was spent in Sedalia. He set high goals for himself, and successfully attained them. Beginning in 2006, he taught science at the Sedalia Middle School and Smith-Cotton Junior High before becoming the Assistant Principal of the Sedalia Middle School. He was named principal of Heber Hunt Elementary School in 2014 and eventually returned to Sedalia Middle School as principal in 2018.

Known as "Mr. E" to his students, Brendan actively focused on the needs of students' education and engagement and strived to provide a secure, structured learning environment for them. Brendan would go to great lengths to motivate his students and, when his students reached their goals, the results often found Mr. E taped to a wall, tossed in a pool, or sporting a new haircut. He enjoyed every aspect of education and wanted the best for each student he came in contact with. He was respected and admired by his staff and colleagues in the Sedalia 200 District.

Brendan was a devoted and beloved husband and father. On Oct. 20, 2007, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Erica Furnell, of Sedalia. They became parents to three children, Beckett (age 10), Libby (age 7) and Cate (age 4). His family was the love of his life. As a family, they loved traveling and their time spent together at home or their many activities. Brendan was a doting father and loved being a part of every activity his children were involved with. He worked to be an example for each of them. A true family man, Brendan's family and children were first and foremost in his heart and his everyday actions were a testament to that love.

He was also a devoted friend. He remained close to friends he had made in childhood and developed many other close friendships along the way. His closest friends were his siblings and, together, they formed an inseparable bond.

Although free time was sparse, Brendan enjoyed hobbies such as golf, fishing, and family getaways. He was also an avid sports fan.

Among many attributes, Brendan is most remembered for his kind heart, his positivity, personal motivation and his sense of humor. By those who knew him and worked with him closely, he was most well-known for his ability to plan, organize and his joyful love of life.

Brendan was preceded in death by his grandparents Maxine and Everett Wehrle of Centerville, Iowa; grandparents Joseph and Charlotte Eisenmenger of Cherokee, Iowa; his aunt and uncle, Michele and Don Moehring of Claremont, California; and mother-in-law Lynne Furnell of Laurie, Missouri. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother Susan Sanders (Harv) of Sedalia, his father John Eisenmenger (Chris) of Greenwood, MO, his sister Molly Brickner (Josh) of Osage Beach, MO, his brother Spencer Eisenmenger (Sarah) of Parkville, MO; father-in-law David Furnell (Joyce) of Sedalia and sister-in-law Jordon (Scott) Robertson of Lake Ozark, Missouri. He is also survived by a large extended family of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Heckart Performing Arts Center at Smith-Cotton High School at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Following the service, the family will be receiving friends in the Smith-Cotton High School Library and Commons Area.

