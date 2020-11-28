LA MONTE - Bret Allen Grother, age 39, of La Monte, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 25, 1981, in Litchfield, IL. He was the son of William and Brenda (Harbaugh) Grother. Bret was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church, in Sedalia, MO; and later confirmed at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, Belton, MO.

Bret is survived by his parents, William and Brenda Grother; a son James Grother and his mother, Jennifer McBride; a sister Bethany Isaacs; and his maternal grandparents Elmer and Martha Jo Harbaugh; two nephews, Malaki and Paxton Mullen; plus extended family and friends too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bud and Louise Grother.

Bret maintained an active lifestyle during his youth. Starting in grade school, he participated in dance, basketball, soccer, tennis, swimming and numerous church youth activities, including the National Youth Convention in New Orleans. He enjoyed camping, riding his mountain bike and spending time with his family, especially his grandparents, Elmer and Jo. In high school, he played football and was an excellent "sax" player in the band, earning numerous awards. However, he felt his greatest accomplishment was becoming a father. His son James became the pride and joy of his entire family.

Bret will be remembered for his "goofy" smile, his laugh and his willingness to fight his multiple decades-long illnesses.

Due to the pandemic, the family requests a private service with interment in the La Monte cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to a college fund for son, James Grother, benefactor, care of Mary's Home Bank, 278 Hwy H, Eugene, MO 65032.

