Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brett Elliot Franklin. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Brett Elliot Franklin, 44, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Sedalia.

He was born on March 11, 1976, in Sedalia, Missouri, a son of Alvin Paul and Barbara Ann (Pettis) Franklin.

Brett was raised by his father and step-mother, Alvin and Joann, in Sedalia, where he grew up, went to school, and worked in the circulation department at the Sedalia Democrat. He enjoyed going to his Grandpa and Grandma Franklin's farm south of Cole Camp, where he would attend Sunday school and church at Ozark Tabernacle. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, watching scary movies, playing games with his nieces and nephews, and watching WWE wrestling.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Alvin and Joann Franklin of Sedalia; two brothers, Joseph Paul Franklin and Michelle of Warrensburg and Eric Ryan Franklin and Katy of Sedalia; a nephew, Jamie Franklin; three nieces, Haley, Erica, and Kasey Franklin; two uncles, Thomas Franklin and Valerie and Steve Franklin; and three aunts, Deloris Obra and Rome, Jody Franklin, and Edna Averback.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Franklin, his grandparents, Joseph and Ina Franklin, his uncles, Amos Franklin and John Franklin, and his aunts, Irene Franklin and Sharon Franklin.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Inman Memorial Cemetery near Cole Camp.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Ozark Tabernacle Church or Inman Memorial Cemetery in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp. SEDALIA - Brett Elliot Franklin, 44, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Sedalia.He was born on March 11, 1976, in Sedalia, Missouri, a son of Alvin Paul and Barbara Ann (Pettis) Franklin.Brett was raised by his father and step-mother, Alvin and Joann, in Sedalia, where he grew up, went to school, and worked in the circulation department at the Sedalia Democrat. He enjoyed going to his Grandpa and Grandma Franklin's farm south of Cole Camp, where he would attend Sunday school and church at Ozark Tabernacle. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, watching scary movies, playing games with his nieces and nephews, and watching WWE wrestling.He is survived by his father and step-mother, Alvin and Joann Franklin of Sedalia; two brothers, Joseph Paul Franklin and Michelle of Warrensburg and Eric Ryan Franklin and Katy of Sedalia; a nephew, Jamie Franklin; three nieces, Haley, Erica, and Kasey Franklin; two uncles, Thomas Franklin and Valerie and Steve Franklin; and three aunts, Deloris Obra and Rome, Jody Franklin, and Edna Averback.He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Franklin, his grandparents, Joseph and Ina Franklin, his uncles, Amos Franklin and John Franklin, and his aunts, Irene Franklin and Sharon Franklin.Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Inman Memorial Cemetery near Cole Camp.The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Ozark Tabernacle Church or Inman Memorial Cemetery in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close