Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vansant-Mills Funeral Home - Clinton 314 W. Jefferson St. Clinton , MO 64735 (660)-885-2021 Visitation 6:00 PM Vansant-Mills Funeral Home - Clinton 314 W. Jefferson St. Clinton , MO 64735 View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Vansant-Mills Funeral Home - Clinton 314 W. Jefferson St. Clinton , MO 64735 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life for Brice Edward Roddy will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Vansant-Mills Funeral Chapel, Clinton, MO. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to C.A.R.E. (Clinton Animal Rescue Endeavor) and can be left in care of the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences may be left online at

Brice Edward Roddy was born March 18, 1965, in Clinton, Missouri. He was the son of Woodson Roddy and Geraldine Simmons Roddy. Brice was a bicycle enthusiast, riding, collecting, repairing and restoring numerous bicycles. Brice could identify old bicycles traveling down the road at 70 miles per hour in a vehicle.

Brice graduated from Clinton High School in 1984. Brice moved to Missoula, Montana, in 1985 to join his brother Kent and lived there until 1988. Brice worked various jobs in Montana and knew the bicycle community there as well. He also worked in Glacier National Park the summer of 1987. Brice returned to Coffeyville, KS., where he lived with his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Ola Simmons. There he worked at Acme Foundry.

Later Brice returned to Clinton and worked at Rival Manufacturing for 4 years and other various jobs in the 1980s and 1990s.

Brice lived in Butler, MO., Nevada, MO., Springfield, MO., Kansas City, MO., and finally Sedalia, MO., for many years.

Brice was a bicycle icon in Sedalia, MO. Anyone with any knowledge or interest in bicycles undoubtedly met him. The same is true here in Clinton, where Leo Huff at the local Fire Department, Sam Baugh at the Clinton Mower Shop. Skip Buckley and Charlie Dixon knew Brice and his ways. Bicycle collectors and enthusiasts knew Brice as well, such as James Allen of Springfield, MO., at the Pedaler's Museum, James Leemhuis of Sedalia and many others. Brice will be missed and his vast knowledge of bicycles.

Brice was preceded in death by his father. Surviving are his mother Geraldine; two brothers, Kent and Shawn; and two nephews, Nolan and Weston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri. A Celebration of Life for Brice Edward Roddy will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Vansant-Mills Funeral Chapel, Clinton, MO. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to C.A.R.E. (Clinton Animal Rescue Endeavor) and can be left in care of the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences may be left online at www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com. Brice Edward Roddy was born March 18, 1965, in Clinton, Missouri. He was the son of Woodson Roddy and Geraldine Simmons Roddy. Brice was a bicycle enthusiast, riding, collecting, repairing and restoring numerous bicycles. Brice could identify old bicycles traveling down the road at 70 miles per hour in a vehicle.Brice graduated from Clinton High School in 1984. Brice moved to Missoula, Montana, in 1985 to join his brother Kent and lived there until 1988. Brice worked various jobs in Montana and knew the bicycle community there as well. He also worked in Glacier National Park the summer of 1987. Brice returned to Coffeyville, KS., where he lived with his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Ola Simmons. There he worked at Acme Foundry.Later Brice returned to Clinton and worked at Rival Manufacturing for 4 years and other various jobs in the 1980s and 1990s.Brice lived in Butler, MO., Nevada, MO., Springfield, MO., Kansas City, MO., and finally Sedalia, MO., for many years.Brice was a bicycle icon in Sedalia, MO. Anyone with any knowledge or interest in bicycles undoubtedly met him. The same is true here in Clinton, where Leo Huff at the local Fire Department, Sam Baugh at the Clinton Mower Shop. Skip Buckley and Charlie Dixon knew Brice and his ways. Bicycle collectors and enthusiasts knew Brice as well, such as James Allen of Springfield, MO., at the Pedaler's Museum, James Leemhuis of Sedalia and many others. Brice will be missed and his vast knowledge of bicycles.Brice was preceded in death by his father. Surviving are his mother Geraldine; two brothers, Kent and Shawn; and two nephews, Nolan and Weston.Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close