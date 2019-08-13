Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Joseph Kemp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Sedalia, Missouri on March 20, 1962, the son of Ruth and Everett Kemp.

Bruce attended Sacred Heart School in Sedalia, Southwestern Oregon Community College and Johnson County Community College's Chef Apprentice Program.

He worked at The Sedalia Country Club and The Fireside; The Firebird and The Red Lion in Coos Bay, Oregon; The Crystal Pavilion and The American Restaurant in Kansas City. He later worked for Kim Originals, Ditzfield Transfer, and Little Big Horn Cattle Company in Sedalia. He then spent five years as full-time night caregiver for his mother, Ruth Kemp (deceased February 17, 2013).

His favorite pastimes were playing computer games, riding his motorcycle, listening to music and watching movies.

Bruce is survived by a sister, Dixie Kemp Fasl, of Brooklyn, NY; a brother, David Kemp, of Sedalia; a nephew, Blake Kemp, of Coos Bay, Oregon; and many relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 4-7 pm at the Kemp family home, 412 Dal Whi Mo Ct., Sedalia. Friends, coworkers and family are welcome.

Cremation: a private family interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions to "Stand up to Cancer" on Bruce's Facebook page or on the web at SEDALIA - Bruce Joseph Kemp, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Sunday morning, August 4, 2019, at the family home.He was born in Sedalia, Missouri on March 20, 1962, the son of Ruth and Everett Kemp.Bruce attended Sacred Heart School in Sedalia, Southwestern Oregon Community College and Johnson County Community College's Chef Apprentice Program.He worked at The Sedalia Country Club and The Fireside; The Firebird and The Red Lion in Coos Bay, Oregon; The Crystal Pavilion and The American Restaurant in Kansas City. He later worked for Kim Originals, Ditzfield Transfer, and Little Big Horn Cattle Company in Sedalia. He then spent five years as full-time night caregiver for his mother, Ruth Kemp (deceased February 17, 2013).His favorite pastimes were playing computer games, riding his motorcycle, listening to music and watching movies.Bruce is survived by a sister, Dixie Kemp Fasl, of Brooklyn, NY; a brother, David Kemp, of Sedalia; a nephew, Blake Kemp, of Coos Bay, Oregon; and many relatives and friends.A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 4-7 pm at the Kemp family home, 412 Dal Whi Mo Ct., Sedalia. Friends, coworkers and family are welcome.Cremation: a private family interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions to "Stand up to Cancer" on Bruce's Facebook page or on the web at standuptocancer.org. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close