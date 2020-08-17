1/1
Bruce Ward Scott
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Bruce Ward Scott, 59, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.
He was born on March 3, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, the son of William J. Scott and Genevieve Sue (Williams) Scott, who preceded him in death.
On June 3, 1983, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Kathy Lynn Handtke, who resides in the home.
Bruce worked for Maxion Wheels as a crane operator. He took early retirement in 2015 after 33 1/2 years. Bruce enjoyed cooking, BBQ, making beef jerky, and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his family and lecturing his children about life's lessons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, David Scott (Celia) of Lee's Summit and Matthew Scott (Amy) of Eugene, OR; three brothers, Mark Scott (Tammie), Michael Scott, William "Bill" Scott (Jana); a sister, Connie Scott, all of Sedalia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Scott.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ancel Compton officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be David Scott, Matthew Scott, Andrew Scott, Alyn Scott, Jason Williams, and Joshua Schuck.
At the family's request, please honor their wishes by wearing a mask or face covering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayer to the family in this difficult time.
Matthew Menefee
Friend
August 17, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kristy Bullock
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved