KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Bruce Ward Scott, 59, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

He was born on March 3, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, the son of William J. Scott and Genevieve Sue (Williams) Scott, who preceded him in death.

On June 3, 1983, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Kathy Lynn Handtke, who resides in the home.

Bruce worked for Maxion Wheels as a crane operator. He took early retirement in 2015 after 33 1/2 years. Bruce enjoyed cooking, BBQ, making beef jerky, and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his family and lecturing his children about life's lessons.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, David Scott (Celia) of Lee's Summit and Matthew Scott (Amy) of Eugene, OR; three brothers, Mark Scott (Tammie), Michael Scott, William "Bill" Scott (Jana); a sister, Connie Scott, all of Sedalia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Scott.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ancel Compton officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be David Scott, Matthew Scott, Andrew Scott, Alyn Scott, Jason Williams, and Joshua Schuck.

At the family's request, please honor their wishes by wearing a mask or face covering.

