C. Jerry Palmer, 76, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:11 p.m surrounded by his loving family. Born October 2,1943 in Sedalia. He was the first born son of Charles Junior "Charlie" Palmer and the late Letha Virgina "Peach" (Witt) Palmer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynda (Eckles) Palmer, his three daughters, Lisa (Dave) DeWitt, Deborah (Frank) LaQuinta and Julie Palmer, his 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, his sister, Cheryl (Palmer) Campbell, his brothers, Lanny (Kathy) Palmer and David Palmer. His twin brother in-laws, Robert (Alice) Eckles and Don (Kellie) Eckles and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jerry was known for his quick wit, solid advice, his stark white hair, beautiful blue eyes, and we will never forget his smile and laughter as he told stories both old and new and without fail he would answer his phone, "Mazzio's, how can I help you" and, "Don't forget to write" as we walked out the door. He was the best Papa ever to all of his grandkids, Jade DeWitt (31), Alex DeWitt (26), Danny Puricelli (18), Aidan Puricelli (18), Madi Smith (17) and his pride and joy, his great-granddaughter, Gia Messick (3) for whom he spent his final years making cupcakes, playing barbies and special Papa lunches at Braum's.

Jerry had many hobbies. In his early years he was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, bowler, and photographer. Through the years his interests shifted, but always a family man, a devoted husband, and was awarded "best dad ever" every year by his three daughters.

Jerry was a protector and leader throughout his lifetime. He enlisted in the Army in 1961 and served in Berlin. When he returned in 1964, he met, dated and married the love of his life Lynda, aka "Nina" to him. Jerry spent the early years of his career at Palmer Tool & Supply working with his father and his two "little brothers", Lanny and David. He changed careers and joined the Army National Guard where he worked his way up the ranks as a top recruiter and retired with honors as MSG Palmer. After retiring from the National Guard, Jerry went on to tackle a third career as a mortgage loan originator. He had many more accolades and success stories before retiring December 2013, but what mattered most to him were the people he met and the people he was able to help, and many became lifelong friends and part of his family. The past seven years, Jerry continued to love and take care of his growing family and all of the joys and beauty each age brought to his life. We believe, the more nicknames you have the more you're loved. Jerry had many: Sarge, Precious Pep, Jeggie, Da-Da, Moose, Army Dude, Snowflake, JerrBear…just to name a few. He was truly loved. Everything about him will be greatly missed and all of his love greatly treasured.

He liked to say if life had you down or didn't go your way, "It will be ok come spring". RIP JP - See you in the mountains someday.

Services to be announced at a later date due to Covid-19.

-With love, peace and good health to all, Jerry's family.



