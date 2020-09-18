SEDALIA - Carl Eugene Franklin, 94, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Born August 10, 1926, in Pettis County, he was one of eight children of Russell George and Edith M. (Van Dyke) Franklin.

On June 19, 1947, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Ada Marie Franklin, who preceded him in death on September 21, 1964.

Carl was a 1944 graduate of Smith-Cotton School. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 in World War II. He was awarded the rank of Seaman First Class and received a Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal and an American Area Campaign Medal.

He worked for the Missouri Pacific Shops as a coachbuilder and car supervisor, retiring in 1986.

Carl served sixteen years on the Sedalia City Council, including terms as Mayor and Mayor Pro tem. He was chairman of the Show-Me Regional Planning and Zoning and was instrumental in bringing the first OATS bus to Pettis County and the area. He served on the Missouri Association of Councils of Government. He was a life member of the American Legion and VFW, a charter member of the Blind of Central Missouri, a member and past-president of Sunrise Optimist, and a member of the Electricians and Carpenters Union, the Carman Union, and was district chairman of the Railway Supervisors Union. Carl was also past president of Granite Lodge 272 AF and AM, was a Scottish Rite Mason and member of Sedalia Chapter 57 Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the NAACP.

Carl was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are two sons, Mike Franklin (Donna Sue), of Sedalia, and Richard Franklin (Renea), of Springfield; a daughter, Carla Anderson (Mike), of Sedalia; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Hickam, of Sedalia; and two brothers, Gary Franklin, of Little Rock, AR, and William Franklin, of Seattle, WA.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Barry; a stepson, Larry Joe Richardson; two brothers, George Franklin and Robert Franklin; and two sisters, Dorothea Lappat and Helen McFatrich.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery, with Pastor Deb Galey officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and VFW Post 2591.

Casket bearers will be Eric Anderson, Corbin Mertgen, Bill Mertgen, Steve Franklin and Harry Blatterman.

Honorary bearers will be Carolyn Williams and Jane Kelley.

Family and friends may sign the guest book from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Blind of Central Missouri, in care of the funeral home.

