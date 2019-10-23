WARRENSBURG - Carl F. Gramlich, 96, of Sedalia, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Clifton City. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the church with visitation to follow from 9 a.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 24, 2019