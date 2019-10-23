SedaliaDemocrat.com

Carl F. Gramlich

Service Information
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-8000
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Obituary
WARRENSBURG - Carl F. Gramlich, 96, of Sedalia, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Clifton City. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the church with visitation to follow from 9 a.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 24, 2019
