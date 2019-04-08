Obituary Print Carl Lloyd Bremer | Visit Guest Book

COLUMBIA - Carl Lloyd Bremer, 85, of Smithton, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Lloyd was born on July 28, 1933, at his home in Florence, MO, eldest son of Carl Wilbur and Zelma Lillian (Houchen) Bremer. He was united in marriage to Bessie Ellen Hoard on April 17, 1959, at the bride's home in Green Ridge, MO.

Lloyd went to grade school at Black Jack School and then later to Stover High School. He was confirmed at St. John's United Church of Christ in Florence. Lloyd honorably served in the United States Army from 1953-1955, being stationed in Korea and Japan. He returned home to work as a dairy farmer with his dad. Lloyd was a loving, caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, good friend and neighbor. He loved working, visiting, traveling, camping, and attending Country Music Shows and Fiddle Contests, but most of all he cherished his family and friends and thanked God for his blessings.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Ellen, of the home; three daughters, Deana Lori Hancock (Mike), Angela Diane Stonum (Kevin), Michele Lynne Paris (Kevin); seven grandchildren, Reid Michael Stonum (Britt), Dillon Cole Stonum, Seth Mathew Stonum, Sydney Elizabeth Hancock, Cassey Leigh Hancock, Caleb Michael Hancock, Logan Tayler Paris (Allegra); one great-grandson, Cal Creighton Stonum; three brothers, Robert (Norma), Darrell and Keith Bremer; nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Page officiating.

His grandchildren had the honor of lovingly serving as his casket bearers.

Burial was in St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery in Florence, MO, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2591 and the United States Army.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, April 8 at the funeral home.

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia , MO 65301
(660) 826-1750

