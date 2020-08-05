LA MONTE - Carl William Arnett Jr., 76, of La Monte, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home in La Monte, MO.

He was born on May 27, 1944, in Green Ridge, MO, the son of Carl William Arnett Sr. and Margaret (Hoover) Arnett, who preceded him in death.

On November 30, 1963, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Mary L. Bahner, who preceded him in death on May 13, 2019.

Survivors include seven children, Gene (Sue Ann) Arnett of La Monte, Doug Arnett of Freistatt, MO, Lisa (Jeff) Kuecker of Concordia, Greg (Kendra) Arnett of Garden City, MO, Krista Arnett of Warrensburg, Tim (Lisa) Arnett of Sedalia, Rebecca (Bryan) Partington of Everett, WA; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Johnston of Phoenix, AZ.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Bodziony.

Carl loved traveling the country with his wife to collect antiques. He was a member of Camp Branch Baptist Church. Carl was a cattle and row crop farmer most all of his life.

Pallbearers will be Jason Arnett, Jacob Arnett, Joseph Arnett, Eric Richardson, and Ronnie Corbett, and David Guier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Holly Richardson, Elizabeth Johnson, Victoria Karlin, Sarah Arnett, Isabelle Arnett, Isaac Arnett, Blythe Cameron, Cassoday Richardson, Tilde Partington, Bryan Partington, Matthew Richardson, William Richardson, Everleigh Arnett, Corbin Karlin, Audrey Karlin, Aaron Karlin, Kaitlynn Arnett, Jude Arnett, Jeff Kuecker, John W. (Jack) McGinnis, David Gerken, Fred Peters, and Sammy Mehan.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Andrew Tessone officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the chapel.

Burial will be in La Monte Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carl's honor to The Arc of Snohomish County, 2500 Hewitt Ave. Suite 300, Everett, WA, 98201 in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

