SEDALIA - Carmen LaVern Couch, 78, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, April 5, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home.

She was born on May 30, 1940, in Seward, NE, the daughter of Glen and Inez (Davis) Holloway, who preceded her in death.

On February 15, 1957, in Lincoln, NE, she was united in marriage to Everett Odell Couch, who survives of the home.

Carmen was dedicated to her family. She helped raise three generations. She graduated from State Fair Community College in Sedalia earning an associate degree in accounting, with highest honors. She was an extremely intelligent woman and made her family proud of her accomplishments. Carmen was funny, loved reading, and was a great puzzle master, especially jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was a gifted quilt maker and provided many lasting memories by making them for her loved ones. She was a devoted wife and a lifelong friend to many. She will be missed dearly.

Besides her husband of sixty-two years, survivors include a son, Dennis Couch of Boonville, MO; two daughters, Joyce Couch of Sedalia and Catherine Couch of Boonville, MO; three brothers, Steve Holloway of Chattanooga, TN, Gregory Holloway of Bee NE, and Robert Holloway of California; two sisters, Barbara Barkley of Pine Bluff, AR and Glenda Mach of Nebraska; nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Brian Couch and her sister, Donna Holloway.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

