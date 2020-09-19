1/
Carol A. Barnes
SEDALIA - Carol A. Barnes, 80, of Sedalia, passed away on July 13, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at First United Methodist Church on Thompson Boulevard in Sedalia. Those attending are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask.
The service will be livestreamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Sedalia Community of Christ or Helen G. Steele Music Club in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
