WARRENSBURG - Carol E. Warakomski, 84, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

