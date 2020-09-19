1/
Carol E. Warakomski
WARRENSBURG - Carol E. Warakomski, 84, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
