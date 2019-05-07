Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol June Frontera. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Carol June Frontera, 80, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia. She was born on July 7, 1938, in Cooper County, MO, the daughter of William Armon and Eddyth Carol (Kesterson) Alleee, who preceded her in death.

June graduated from Tipton High School in 1956. She worked at Lamy Manufacturing for nearly thirty-three years where she retired as a supervisor. She then worked with Mike Ingram at Main Street Logo for fifteen years. She attended Bethany Baptist Church in Sedalia.

She was a talented artist with oil paints. She enjoyed painting landscapes for her family and friends on canvas and old saw blades in many shapes and sizes. She also enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and gambling anywhere in the United States.

Survivors include two children, Tamara Thomas (Ronald) of Syracuse, MO and James F. Cooper Jr. of Sedalia; a brother, Irvin Allee (Jackie) of Sedalia; two sisters, Dixie Rowan and Mae Meyer (Harvey), all of Sedalia; seven grandchildren, Brandice Padberg (Matt), Amanda McClain (Bryan), Lee A. Thomas (Kayla), Jessie Cooper, William Fiqueroa, Victoria Fiqueroa, and Elizabeth Pilkey; and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Carol Linnet Cooper and Joy Janet Fiqueroa; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Cooper; a great-grandson, Emmett Matthew Padberg; four brothers, Glenn Allee, Jack Allee, Ray Allee, and Paul Allee; and three sisters, Cleo Anderson, Fay Mullins, and Joy Shirley.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Craig Bowen, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

A private interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Clarksburg, MO.

